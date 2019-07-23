Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.12

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:LME) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 22000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market cap of $18.46 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LME)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectare land package comprising 20 contiguous mining leases and 17 mining claims totaling 204 units located in Irwin, Walters, Elmhirst, and Pifher Townships located to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

