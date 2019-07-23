Leisure Capital Management Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $143,970.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $262,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,555,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.46. 1,141,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

