Leisure Capital Management Has $441,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 5,277,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,897. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $243,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,757.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

