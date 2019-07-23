Leisure Capital Management Has $67,000 Stock Position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 73,796 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Groupon were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Groupon by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,035 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 2,209,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Groupon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

