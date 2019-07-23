Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 202,248 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 403.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.75.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.33. 34,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $1,184,299.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $143,970.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,555,839 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

