Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The company has a market cap of $238.57 million and a PE ratio of 20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.24.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 1.61%.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall bought 27,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,917.80 ($39,092.90). Also, insider Margaret Snowdon bought 30,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.97 ($39,200.27).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.