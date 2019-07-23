Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Life Storage worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 867.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $57,270.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $644,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSI stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.49. 259,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 37.37%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 72.60%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

