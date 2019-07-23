Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.10. Lions Gate Entertainment posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.08 million.

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Lionsgate to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,493. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.