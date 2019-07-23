Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.10. Lions Gate Entertainment posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.08 million.

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Lionsgate to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,493. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

