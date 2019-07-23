Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.60.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.41. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $741,009.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,583,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

