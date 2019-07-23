Loop Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS)

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Loop Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTS traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 110,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,678. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $212.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tile Shop has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.31 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tile Shop will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $323,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,500. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 665,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

