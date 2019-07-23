Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.54. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 61,605 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.55. The stock has a market cap of $611.16 million and a P/E ratio of 23.64.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

