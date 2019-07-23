LUXCoin Price Reaches $0.33 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. LUXCoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $1,133.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003415 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,045,423 coins and its circulating supply is 6,045,423 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

