LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up 4.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.08% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after acquiring an additional 217,995 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $4,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 911,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,463. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $2,061,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,128. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

