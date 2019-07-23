LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,344,000 after purchasing an additional 935,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 93,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.91.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

