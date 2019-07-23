LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 629,580 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $182,400,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,144,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,553,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

