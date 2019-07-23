MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGNX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.62.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 256.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $626,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 804.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

