Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 73.80%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.83. 613,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.14. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.