Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.99

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and traded as high as $72.07. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $71.87, with a volume of 8,376 shares trading hands.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 73.80% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,849,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 825,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,491,000 after purchasing an additional 151,640 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 373,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 148,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 224,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 125,107 shares in the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

