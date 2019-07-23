Mattel’s (MAT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.36 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 189,564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 15.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 89,706 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.