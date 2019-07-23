Maxim Group Analysts Give Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) a $64.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $64.00 target price on Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on IntriCon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.01. 161,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Horst Gras sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $108,920.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,256.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $487,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $900,111 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $19,768,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $10,826,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 622.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 570,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 99,352 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

