MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Stock Price Up 9%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) rose 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61.

About MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH)

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.