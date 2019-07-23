Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $1.95. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,252 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Mullen Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mechel PAO by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 46,053 shares during the last quarter.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

