Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 2.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 131.84% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

