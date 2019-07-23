Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Macquarie from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $138.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

