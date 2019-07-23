Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $151.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $151.00 price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.97.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. 15,748,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,046.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.53. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $140.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Microsoft by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 57,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 11,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 182,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.