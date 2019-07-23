Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $162.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura lifted their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.97.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $139.29. 15,748,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,046.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,861,479,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,974,703,000 after buying an additional 672,487 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after buying an additional 16,861,809 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,537,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,375,016,000 after buying an additional 150,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,283,882 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,848,875,000 after buying an additional 326,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

