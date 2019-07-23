Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) has been assigned a $2.00 price objective by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on DURECT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microvision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 155,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,250. Microvision has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Microvision had a negative return on equity of 627.69% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microvision will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Microvision by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microvision by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Microvision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microvision by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

