Midas Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Midas Management Corp purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Midas Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,769,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 106.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Buckingham Research set a $77.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 597,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,456. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. Valvoline Inc has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 76.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

