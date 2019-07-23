MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE HIE opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

