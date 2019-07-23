Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

MMTOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Mitsubishi Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72.

About Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

