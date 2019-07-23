Mizuho Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $152.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.97.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.29. 15,748,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,773,108. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,046.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

