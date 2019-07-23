Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 35,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. It has interests in 1,046 claim units each approximately 16 hectares in area, which comprise a total area of approximately 16,800 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

