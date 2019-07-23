Monocle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNCLU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:MNCLU) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 48,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monocle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monocle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,032,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Monocle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monocle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Monocle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,866,000.

About Monocle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNCLU)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and technology and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

