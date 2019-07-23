Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,238,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after buying an additional 17,069,887 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,736,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,497,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,205,000 after buying an additional 114,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after buying an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 227,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,792. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $102.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

