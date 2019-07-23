Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,242,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,795,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

