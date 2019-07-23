Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,247,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,746,987.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,798,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.89. 1,877,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.