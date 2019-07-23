Montecito Bank & Trust Has $949,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

D traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. 2,846,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

