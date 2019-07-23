Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,732 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up about 0.8% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 154.3% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 82,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 176,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV VCSH remained flat at $$80.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

