Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 318 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

SKYY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 385,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,887. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $61.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

