Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Set at $65.00 by Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been given a $65.00 target price by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.10. 9,398,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 84,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 63,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,786,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,344,000 after buying an additional 154,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

