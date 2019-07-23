MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MorphoSys’ rating score has declined by 7.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $34.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MorphoSys an industry rank of 48 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.88. 157,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,776. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MorphoSys (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.