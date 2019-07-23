MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €222.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €205.17 ($238.57).

MTX stock opened at €220.30 ($256.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a fifty-two week high of €220.40 ($256.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €208.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

