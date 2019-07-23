Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 407 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.01. 2,465,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.17. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $243.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,461.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $8,392,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.