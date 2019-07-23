Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 12,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,964,000 after purchasing an additional 74,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 250,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $96.98. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

