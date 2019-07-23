Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

DIS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,298,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,874,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $145.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

