Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in China Mobile by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in China Mobile by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CHL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,390. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

