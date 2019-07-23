Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.86.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,338,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $317.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

