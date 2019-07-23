Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,850 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport comprises 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 133,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,248,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ETV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 121,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

