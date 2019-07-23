Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,104,000 after buying an additional 240,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,454,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,759,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,680,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,321,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,212,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,801,000 after acquiring an additional 486,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 53,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.86, for a total transaction of $6,202,344.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,163,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.07. 5,594,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,560. The company has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

