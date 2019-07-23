Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 883 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 6,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 160,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 15,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.99. 18,220,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,686,766. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

